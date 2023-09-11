- On Good Things Utah this morning – Chris Evans is married! The actor, 42, wed Alba Baptista during a ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass., on Saturday, a source tells PEOPLE. The New York Post’s Page Six was first to report the news. Many of the couple’s famous friends were spotted in nearby Boston for the wedding, including Evans’ Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky; and Jeremy Renner; plus John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Hemsworth, Downey, their wives and Renner were photographed dining and chatting at the Contessa restaurant in the five-star Newbury Boston hotel on Saturday. Krasinski and Blunt were seen returning from the festivities soon after midnight on Saturday, a source says: “They were very happy, joking and smiling.”
- Representatives for both Evans and Baptista did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. PEOPLE confirmed that the current Sexiest Man Alive, who hails from Sudbury, Mass., and the Portuguese actress, 26, had been dating “for over a year and it’s serious” in November 2022. A source added at the time, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.” Baptista — who speaks five languages and is the daughter of an engineer and a translator — starred in 2022’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and is also known for her role on Netflix’s Warrior Nun. In 2018, she did an extensive amount of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia, focusing on education. She also won the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2021.
- Earlier this year, on Valentine’s Day, Evans shared a photo montage of himself and his then-girlfriend in honor of the annual holiday. The Captain America star included shots of the couple hiking and traveling together, sharing some PDA and hanging out with his dog Dodger. Not long before that, Evans shared a video compilation on his Instagram Story of himself and Baptista scaring each other throughout last year as they did laundry, passed through doorways or simply walked past each other. “A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” the actor wrote at the top of the video. In his Sexiest Man Alive interview last year, Evans said he was feeling “very content” with life and was focused on his work-life balance and spending time with his loved ones. We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
