Capriottis leftover Thanksgiving Sandwich

Capriottis was in the studio making us their famous sandwich, ‘The Bobbie.’ Their best seller that is known for being the perfect Thanksgiving leftover sub. The new delicatessen came on and walked us through how they make ‘The Bobbie!’

Consisting of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and more, it really is reminiscent of the classic Thanksgiving meal. If you happen to be craving Turkey day food after November 28, you can head over to your nearest Capriottis restaurant and grab one!

To find the Capriottis nearest you, or for more information, visit capriottis.com.