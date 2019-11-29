Capriottis leftover Thanksgiving Sandwich

Good Things Utah

by: McCall Gray

Posted: / Updated:

Capriottis was in the studio making us their famous sandwich, ‘The Bobbie.’ Their best seller that is known for being the perfect Thanksgiving leftover sub. The new delicatessen came on and walked us through how they make ‘The Bobbie!’

Consisting of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and more, it really is reminiscent of the classic Thanksgiving meal. If you happen to be craving Turkey day food after November 28, you can head over to your nearest Capriottis restaurant and grab one!

To find the Capriottis nearest you, or for more information, visit capriottis.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook