Caprese, salmon, and lobster from Stoneground

Good Things Utah

Stoneground Italian Kitchen was awarded Best Restaurant by Salt Lake Magazine from 2016 – 2019, just celebrated their 20 year anniversary this month, and we were so happy they dropped of some of their most popular dishes for today’s Save the Faves! We sampled:

Caprese Salad: mozzarella heirloom tomato, herb salad, fried capers, olive oil.

Salmon bowl: organic greens, wild isles, salmon, avocado, pickled fennel, feta, sherry vinaigrette.

Black tagliatelle: lobster claw & knuckle meat, roasted mushrooms, scallions, chardonnay-cream sauce.

Stoneground is doing something wonderful, partnering with Nicholas Foods to provide lunches whipped up by Chef Justin Shifflett for front-line workers through the “Helping Heroes” program!

Visit Stoneground on the loft level at 249 E 400 S SLC. Open Tuesday – Thursday from 5 pm – 9 pm and Saturday 5 pm – 10 pm. Hop online for more at: stonegrounditalian.com/

                                                                                          

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

