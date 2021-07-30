Educating others to cook while supporting local farmers. Nicole Marriner, Chef of Salt Lake Culinary Education, came by to make one of their seasonal appetizers.

Salt Lake Culinary Education is a cooking school in South Salt Lake. They offer cooking classes, private events, and an accelerated 12-week American Culinary Federation approved program. They’ll be bringing summer appetizers featuring lots of local, seasonal produce. They are perfect for backyard get-togethers and picnics at Red Butte Gardens. They’ll be showing you how to put together Caprese Focaccia Sliders.

Caprese Focaccia Sliders

Ingredients:

-1 loaf of focaccia

-1/4 cup mayonnaise

-2 Tbsp pesto

-1 ball of fresh mozzarella, sliced

-2 heirloom tomatoes, sliced

-4 sprigs of fresh basil

-Salt & pepper, to taste

Directions:

1.Cut focaccia into 2×2 squares. Set aside.

2.In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and pesto. Mix until well combined.

3.Split one focaccia square in half and spread both sides with a small amount of mayonnaise-pesto mixture. On the bottom half, place one piece of mozzarella cheese and one tomato slice. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper and top with one basil leaf.

4.Place the top on sandwich ingredients and skewer with a toothpick to secure sliders for serving. Repeat with remaining focaccia and enjoy!

Dishes displayed are also offered at Salt Lake Culinary Education:

Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap

Zucchini & Corn Fritters

Veggie Crudite & Hummus

