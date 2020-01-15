Can’t stop making up then breaking up all the time? Blame science

- On Good Things Utah today – We now know who is the best of the best on Jeopardy! Ken Jennings walked away with the title and one million dollars on the show Tuesday night. And the University of Utah is part of a study on relationships. The research found that science may be to blame for all of our make ups and break ups. Plus, one woman says maybe our “journey” isn’t to find love, but to find ourselves. We’ll tell you why her post is going viral. And finally, why you should get rid of those “fake friends” once and for all in 2020.
- And to wrap up the show this morning, words you have probably never heard of for things as common as ‘the smell after rain’. Brian has the fascinating list – see you this morning on GTU.