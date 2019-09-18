Can’t focus? Here’s why

Losing focus and not being able to fully listen to others is a growing issue in today’s world. Lifestyle mentors, Kirk and Kim Duncan, sat with us to explain exactly why focusing can be so hard.

The real reason you lose focus is because of unresolved problems or conflicts in your life. These issues weigh heavily on the mind because the brain cannot focus on a new idea when an older problem needs to be solved. These problems do not go away and get heavier over time, causing more and more focus to be lost.

Signs of lost focus and unresolved problems are irritability, poor decision making and missed opportunities, and being overly sensitive with others. Losing focus leads to the loss of relationships, time, and desired results on projects.

