We had the cutest chef, Sofie Tate, on the show today. This little baker is so good she recently competed on a kids baking show on television. Since it is October, she decided to get a little festive with her dessert. Sofie made a candy corn cheesecake that is so delicious and easy, even Brian could help out.
Candy Corn Cheesecake
Ingredients:
Graham cracker crust
- 7 oz. graham crackers
- 1 T sugar
- 5 T melted butter
Cheesecake
- 2 C sour cream
- 4 packs of cream cheese
- 2 C sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 t vanilla
- 1/2 C heavy cream
- 5 T flour
- Pinch of salt
Icing
- 1 bag white chocolate
- 1 C heavy cream
Whipped cream
- 2 C heavy cream
- 1/2 C powdered sugar
Toppings
- 1/4 C candy corn
Instructions:
- Mix graham cracker ingredients in a bowls and spread on bottom of cake tray
- Combine and mix cheesecake ingredients
- Split batter and separate into three parts
- Use food coloring to dye each part a different color (candy corn colors)
- Layer the batter right before baking
- Cook cheesecake and graham crust for an hour at 300° F for one hour
- Let sit in the oven for one more hour (two hours total)
- Combine icing ingredients
- Combine whipped cream ingredients and whisk until whipped (electric whisk is recommended)
- Once cake is finished cooking apply icing to the top and dollop whipped cream to preference
- Add toppings and enjoy!
For more of Sofie’s recipes you can follow her on social media @BlondiesBakerySB on Facebook and Instagram.