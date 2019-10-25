Live Now
Candy Corn Cheesecake

Posted: / Updated:

We had the cutest chef, Sofie Tate, on the show today. This little baker is so good she recently competed on a kids baking show on television. Since it is October, she decided to get a little festive with her dessert. Sofie made a candy corn cheesecake that is so delicious and easy, even Brian could help out.

Candy Corn Cheesecake

Ingredients:

Graham cracker crust

  • 7 oz. graham crackers
  • 1 T sugar
  • 5 T melted butter

Cheesecake

  • 2 C sour cream
  • 4 packs of cream cheese
  • 2 C sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 t vanilla
  • 1/2 C heavy cream
  • 5 T flour
  • Pinch of salt

Icing

  • 1 bag white chocolate
  • 1 C heavy cream

Whipped cream

  • 2 C heavy cream
  • 1/2 C powdered sugar

Toppings

  • 1/4 C candy corn

Instructions:

  1. Mix graham cracker ingredients in a bowls and spread on bottom of cake tray
  2. Combine and mix cheesecake ingredients
  3. Split batter and separate into three parts
  4. Use food coloring to dye each part a different color (candy corn colors)
  5. Layer the batter right before baking
  6. Cook cheesecake and graham crust for an hour at 300° F for one hour
  7. Let sit in the oven for one more hour (two hours total)
  8. Combine icing ingredients
  9. Combine whipped cream ingredients and whisk until whipped (electric whisk is recommended)
  10. Once cake is finished cooking apply icing to the top and dollop whipped cream to preference
  11. Add toppings and enjoy!

For more of Sofie’s recipes you can follow her on social media @BlondiesBakerySB on Facebook and Instagram.

