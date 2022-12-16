Try out candied nuts for a great snack during the holidays. Maggie Faber from Magpie Sweets & Eats stopped by the GTU kitchen to share her recipe. Check out what you need below:
Base Mixture:
- 2 egg whites
- ¾ cup white sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 Tablespoons water
- 4 cups nuts of choice
Sweet and Spicy Pecans
- 4 cups halved pecans
- 2 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Rosemary and Orange Pistachios
- 4 cups unsalted pistachios
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 Tablespoon fresh orange zest
5 Spice Peanuts
- 4 cups Unsalted Peanuts
- 2 teaspoons Chinese 5 spice powder
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325F, line a baking sheet with foil or parchments and spray with nonstick spray
- Combine egg whites, sugar, salt and water in a bowl. Whisk to combine
- Add seasoning of choice to the base mixture and stir. Add nuts of choice and fold to coat in base mixture and seasoning
- Spread nuts in a single even layer on prepared baking sheet
- Cook for 15 minutes, then gently shake the pan to rotate the nuts and bake an additional 10 minutes until fragrant and toasted
- Remove from oven and let cool completely before breaking apart and serving
