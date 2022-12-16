Try out candied nuts for a great snack during the holidays. Maggie Faber from Magpie Sweets & Eats stopped by the GTU kitchen to share her recipe. Check out what you need below:

Base Mixture:

2 egg whites

¾ cup white sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 Tablespoons water

4 cups nuts of choice

Sweet and Spicy Pecans

4 cups halved pecans

2 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Rosemary and Orange Pistachios

4 cups unsalted pistachios

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 Tablespoon fresh orange zest

5 Spice Peanuts

4 cups Unsalted Peanuts

2 teaspoons Chinese 5 spice powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325F, line a baking sheet with foil or parchments and spray with nonstick spray Combine egg whites, sugar, salt and water in a bowl. Whisk to combine Add seasoning of choice to the base mixture and stir. Add nuts of choice and fold to coat in base mixture and seasoning Spread nuts in a single even layer on prepared baking sheet Cook for 15 minutes, then gently shake the pan to rotate the nuts and bake an additional 10 minutes until fragrant and toasted Remove from oven and let cool completely before breaking apart and serving

For more recipes, follow Maggie on Instagram or check out her website.