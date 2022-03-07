Mother of 5, cancer survivor, dancer, and TikTok star, Tia Stokes joined us in the studio today. She dances her way through the storms of life and spreads her goodness through her nonprofit dance studio.

Stokes was diagnosed with Leukemia in April 2020. She fought her battle with cancer, as well as covid and was isolated from her family. She was blessed to have received a transplant from her brother in December 2020 and has been in remission since March 2021.

She decided early on that she wanted to have what she called “happy cancer” and with that, she kept dancing. “Music, dance, and movement are cheap therapy,” says Stokes. She said that it was a huge part of her healing and kept her positive during the darkest times.

Stokes started a dance group for adults called Kalamity in 2007 where she would dance for those going through cancer. She expressed that you never think it is going to happen to you and then it did. Kalamity has had students that have danced for over 50 families and raised over 1 million dollars for families in need.

Kalamity has an upcoming benefit concert coming up on March 29th & 30th at Timpview High and May 17th at Desert Hills High School. 100% of funds will be donated to the Copeland family!

Tickets can be found at: https://thevaultdance.com/

Instagram: @copelandbuslife