SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – ABC4 Utah and Utah’s CW30 are shining a spotlight on women doing remarkable work in their communities. Carrie Romano, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area is one such woman. Romano has served in that position for more than a decade – serving countless of families who require accommodations while they are in Salt Lake City for life-saving medical care for their children. Romano and the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) provide a home away from home, a place for people to stay while they go through some of the toughest challenges a family could face together.

“Carrie is Amazing! She has this positive aura and energy about her wherever she goes and whatever she’s doing,” says Christina Sparrer-Baer, President of C&R Management and Regnarg Inc., a McDonald’s franchise owner. “You see it in her leadership style.”

To her friends and colleagues, Romano is the very definition of the word “remarkable,” even though she has a tough time saying it herself.

“I mean, am I remarkable,” Romano asks. “Yes? I’m sure I am. I know I am!”

” I think Carrie’s impact on the community is making the world better for everyone for today and for tomorrow,” adds Sparrer-Baer. ” She has impacted the lives of so many families that are treated at local hospitals.”

Romano loves what she does. “I have the greatest job ever, of all time,” Romano says. “In serving as the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities, I get to work for a purpose around a team of extraordinary dedicated professionals who work around people who give away their money and their time for the greater good. And I get to, most of all, be inspired by the kids who are bravely going through unimaginable difficulties and their warrior moms and dads that fight alongside them.”

Even while recently battling a stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis herself, Romano says she never considered stepping away from the charitable work she loves.

” I love the mission of this organization and I wanted purpose. I wanted to focus on what I could do to make the world a tiny bit better,” Romano says.

It’s that example of commitment and her unique perspective after more than 20 years in non-profit leadership, that friends say make Carrie Romano absolutely remarkable.

“To me, a remarkable woman is someone who lifts people to a higher level, gives them opportunities to perform at that higher level, to be more confident and also just makes the world a better place for everyone that comes after us,” says Sparrer-Baer. “I know Carrie is a Remarkable Woman. She absolutely is and she lives it day in and day out in everything she does.”

Romano says she hopes she is inspiring the next generation of women to step up and do more.

“We need remarkable women to step up and leading nonprofits to build better communities, a better country and a better world and women are great leaders.”