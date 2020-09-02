Can you really unshrink your clothes?

There’s nothing worse than realizing you’ve shrunk a favorite shirt! Don’t toss it out just yet, because there’s a TikTok hack for that. We watch the viral online clip, then we give it a try ourselves. First, fill a bucket with warm water, add a scoop of hair conditioner, swish it around, and just thirty minutes later, bam! The item is unshrunk! Just lightly stretch it, and behold the miracle.

Well. Maybe. We’re actully not sure since we weren’t able to wait the full thirty minutes when giving it a whirl with a sweater Surae brought in. You’ll have to stay tuned to our social media to see how it turns out, and be sure and let us know how it works if you give it a try!