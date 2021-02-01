Can you get rid of lingering COVID-19 symptoms with a burnt orange?

- On Good Things Utah today – A common lingering effect of COVID-19 is loss of taste, with some patients still experiencing this symptom months after recovering from the virus. If your sense of taste hasn’t returned, you’ve probably seen some viral hacks for getting your taste buds back to normal. Most notably, rumors swirled that eating the flesh of a burnt orange mixed with brown sugar can help bring your taste back. But is that actually true? We’ll tell you what researchers say this morning.
- And Ali shares pandemic business trends that will probably not go away anytime soon, including business travel.
- Finally, here’s how much quarterback Tom Brady will earn if he leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl title. Brady has a large incentive waiting for him with a Super Bowl victory. Tom Brady can cash in if he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title on a contract incentive the franchise will have no problem paying if he can beat the Kansas City Chiefs. A Super Bowl victory for Tampa Bay will pay Brady an additional $500,000 for leading the Buccaneers to the championship. That’s a good amount of cash!
- And at the end of the show, the cutest video you will see all day. Pandas having fun in the snow at the National Zoo in Washington D.C. You have to tune in to see them happily sliding on their backs in the new snow. Hope you join us for a fun Monday edition of GTU Hour 2.