Can you bring your dog to a holiday party?

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Should you bring your dog to that next holiday party? According to Ali Smith, professional trainer and founder of the training service Rebarkable, having dogs meet on neutral ground is a must. “Neutral ground is ground on which neither dog spends all their time,” Smith says. “So not their home, ideally!” For more tips tune in with us or click here: https://www.womansworld.com/posts/holidays/how-to-introduce-dogs-before-holidays/amp
- Plus, if you’ve been itching to redecorate your home, you aren’t alone. TikTok creators have been using some new buzzwords when it comes to home decor, and Airbnb has noticed the same trends pop up in their listings as well. If you’re ready to try something new for the new year, check out these up-and-coming 2022 home decor trends trends from TikTok before they show up everywhere. Deena shows us the pictures you can feel free to copy!
- And while 2022 may throw a few curveballs, the beginning of the new year is always a perfect time to focus on career growth. According to the Department of Labor, the economy is rebounding and some industries have recovered their job losses from the early days of the pandemic. As a futurist and business strategist who’s trained thousands of executives to navigate booming markets, I’ve identified five skills that can make you an especially valuable professional in 2022. Nicea tells us how to be the most marketable, tune in with us or click here for more: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/21/most-valuable-skills-to-learn-in-2022-and-free-online-courses-according-to-futurist.html
- And at the end of the show – It’s about to get steamy in here this morning! If you find yourself tossing and turning at night, we understand your frustration. It can feel lonely staring at your alarm clock in the dark as the minutes fly by, but you are most certainly not alone. According to The Recovery Village, nearly 70 million Americans have some form of a sleep disorder that affects them from getting a quality 8 hours of shut eye. If you’ve tried warming up some milk, or counting sheep, good on you for taking action. And if getting lost in someone else’s story other than your own doesn’t help either, then it may be time to enlist your partner for some help. Why? Because making love before bedtime can help get you to sleep and stay asleep. We jump into these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.