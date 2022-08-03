- On Good Things Utah this morning – Can your cup of joe actually make you tipsy? Most medical professionals will tell you to limit your caffeine intake to 400mg a day. That translates into four cups of coffee in a twenty-four-hour period. I’m a java hound and even I acknowledge that it would be hard for me to ingest more than four cups in a day. But when someone mentioned a thing called caffeine intoxication, it all started to make sense to me! It would take EIGHT cups of coffee to give the average person that “drunk” feeling. Caffeine intoxication (a very real psychiatric disorder) doesn’t usually take effect until a person has ingested 1000mg of caffeine, and usually in one sitting.
- Plus, trying to plan an epic family vacation, but can’t figure out where to go? The perfect family getaway might be closer than you think. Whether your crew is interested in a relaxing beach trip or an adventurous experience, many of the perfect family vacation destinations await right here in the U.S. “In the past two years, we’ve seen a tremendous renewed interest in family travel to domestic destinations,” Alesia told TODAY Parents. Alesia noted the California coast is a top pick among families. “Particularly the southern part of the state (which has) so much for families to do, between the beaches, amusement parks and opportunities for exploring the great outdoors,” she said. The travel expert noted that national parks, particularly Yellowstone, are also quite popular. “Children as young as 2 and all the way up to college age enjoy traveling from Bozeman to Jackson Hole and exploring the great outdoors on Western adventures,” she said.
- And is it possible to think your way into a relationship? According to these people, yes. The modern meet-cute doesn’t begin with a meeting, but with a positive thought. Megan Fox said she believes she’s been manifesting her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, since she was four years old. “I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is,” she told Glamour UK. Priyanka Chopra Jonas joked to Oprah that she believes her mom manifested her husband, Nick Jonas. Surae has tips to start manifesting the man of your dreams!
- Finally, here are 20 of the best U.S. cities to live in 2022, and they are attracting big waves of young people! If you’re sick of insane rent prices and living paycheck-to-paycheck and want to find a community that will welcome you with open arms, this list is for you. For the last nine years, Livability editors and data scientists have combined our great love of cities and data to create our annual ranking of the top 100 best places to live in America. To see the list of cities tune in or click here: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/here-are-20-of-the-best-u-s-cities-to-live-in-2022-and-they-are-attracting-big-waves-of-young-people-11659031044
- At the end of the show – Could berries be the secret to younger looking skin? Are you eating enough berries? From age spots to a crepey chest, the mighty nutrients in our berries can help rejuvenate skin. Better yet, applying berries topically has benefits as well. Using the season’s bounty of nutrient packed fruit to whip up pampering spa-inspired treatments is sure to leave you looking head-to-toe gorgeous. Tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more, this morning on GTU Hour 2.