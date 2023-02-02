- On Good Things Utah this morning – Can men and women be friends? Like just friends — no strings attached? No romantic feelings? No conflicted, “should I?” or “shouldn’t I?” feelings? This question is an age-old one that, it seems, is difficult to answer. I’ve heard many people argue their personal opinions and one would be hard-pressed to have a conversation on the matter without a reference to the late ’80s classic, “When Harry Met Sally,” being tossed around in there somewhere. However, this should be a no-brainer. This question is no longer as deeply philosophical as it once was, considering how our society has evolved in some ways — while it has quite a way to go, it should exist within the certain conscience of contemporary society that men and women can be “just friends” by now, shouldn’t it? Can men and women be friends? I can give you the answer right now: Yes.
- Unequivocally, with clarity and good intentions, yes — men and women can be friends without the need for any complications whatsoever. And it’s genuinely counterintuitive for society to pretend otherwise. Every television show, popular novel, and movie these days (along with every fond reminiscence of “When Harry Met Sally”) refuses to allow their male and female protagonists from coexisting in the peace of sharing a platonic relationship. There’s Otis and Maeve in “Sex Education,” basically every possible relationship combination on “Friends,” Ron and Hermione in “Harry Potter” (and Harry and Ginny, for that matter), Miles and Alaska in “Looking for Alaska” … I could go on. Apart from these storylines being garishly overdone to the point of grueling monotony, they’re also unrealistic and harmful. Tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic or click here for the entire article: https://www.yourtango.com/love/can-men-and-women-be-friends
