- On Good Things Utah this morning – Apple’s AirPods earbuds may be just the inexpensive hack someone looking for an affordable hearing aid is looking for. A new study finds that they have the capacity to positively impact several lives affected by hearing loss by increasing accessibility to sound amplification resources. Though hearing loss is a common condition, estimates show that 75 percent of those with a hearing impairment in the United States don’t wear hearing aids. This may be largely due to the many barriers that prevent equitable access such as cost and the time it takes to make numerous audiologist and otolaryngologist appointments for tuning. “There’s also a social stigma associated with hearing aids,” says Yen-fu Cheng, the study’s corresponding author and an otolaryngologist at Taipei Veterans General Hospital, in a media release. “Many patients are reluctant to wear them because they don’t want to appear old. So, we started exploring if there’re are more accessible alternatives.” In 2016, Apple released a feature called “Live Listen” that allows people to use AirPods and iPhones for sound amplification purposes. The feature makes it possible for AirPods to function similarly to a personal sound amplification device that’s designed for those without hearing loss to engage in activities that require heightened hearing such as birdwatching. As such, Cheng and the team wanted to investigate whether wireless earphones can serve as alternative, and far more accessible hearing aids.
- Plus, a relationship expert has revealed what questions you should be able to answer about your partner, that show you’re “doing something right in your relationship”. Professional relationship therapist Lauren Consul shared the all-important list covering a wide range of topics – to show you’re paying attention to both the big and small things – in a TikTok video hitting 3.5 million views. Completing the top three is what they would consider to be a big purchase and what their dream job in primary school was. Other must-knows include how often they would like to have sex, how they want you to flirt, and what some of the biggest stresses in their life are. Since sharing the list of top 10 questions, Consul has been met with a mixed reaction, with some ticking them off with ease, and others struggling. “A lot of people were able to answer a lot, but then some responses were saying they didn’t even know this about themselves!” she says.
- And if you are single and dating, you might understand what it’s like to kiss a few frogs. If you’re looking for love, sometimes you’ve got to kiss more than a few. Here are types of awful kisses that will make anyone break up with you:
- The lizard kiss
When my lips touched his, a quickly moving up and down tongue came out and I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t think it would ever stop. Now, I know what it feels like to be a fly and I really empathize with them now.
- The bologna sandwich kiss
I laughed out loud at this one because it perfectly described what it was like to kiss him. His tongue was lifeless and when it was moving; it was flopping around with no direction. Tune in as the ladies weigh in and for the other kissing styles click here: https://www.yourtango.com/heartbreak/types-awful-kisses-make-anyone-break-up-with-you
Can Apple’s AirPods be used as a hearing aid?
