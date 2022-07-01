Campfire Strawberries will be your new favorite summer treat! With the constant rise of groceries, it can be hard to try new recipes. Fortunately, strawberries remain one of the few items that are within our budget! This treat will be a big hit with adults and kids alike. You can go outside at the campfire and make them or use an at home campfire kit in the convenience of your own home!

The recipe is as simple as can be. Hang onto your sticks and put marshmallow fluff in the microwave for 5- 10 seconds. GTU Host Nicea DeGering says not to get your strawberries too goopy. “The bigger the strawberry, the better.” DeGering says. Stick your strawberry on the stick and roll your strawberry in the fluff and then hold your strawberry over the flame. The fluff should get golden within a minute. You can even add the creation to your normal s’more making fashion or eat it as is! To add a bit of flare, include your graham cracker and chocolate. Another option is to add a Reese’s peanut butter cup to your s’more to up the ante. All of the GTU hosts enjoyed their s’mores and felt it was a great option for kids. This festive twist to a classic is a winner in the GTU books.