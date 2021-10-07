Midway Mercantile Campfire Idaho Trout

John Platt, owner of Midway Mercantile, is in the kitchen today making a recipe from his childhood. Him and his dad used to make this dish when they were camping. It is now a popular dish at his restaurant.

Campfire Idaho Trout from the Midway Mercantile

Ingredients:

  • 1 6 to 8 oz farmed steelhead trout fillet (we use Riverence brand from Idaho)
  • Cornflour for dredging
  • 3 T olive oil (a blend of 75% canola, 25% olive oil)
  • Salt and pepper
  • ¼ cup white wine
  • 1 T lemon juice
  • 2 T unsalted butter
  • 1 T capers 

Directions:

  1. Heat a cast-iron pan over high heat.
  2. Dredge trout in cornflour, salt, and pepper.
  3. Add oil to hot pan, place trout in pan flesh side down.
  4. Cook for approximately 2 minutes, flip, add white wine, lemon juice, butter, and capers.
  5. Cook 2 more minutes.
  6. Serve atop Bacon-y Camp Potatoes, drizzling pan sauce over the fish and potatoes. 

Enjoy!

