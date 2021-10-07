Midway Mercantile Campfire Idaho Trout

John Platt, owner of Midway Mercantile, is in the kitchen today making a recipe from his childhood. Him and his dad used to make this dish when they were camping. It is now a popular dish at his restaurant.
Campfire Idaho Trout from the Midway Mercantile
Ingredients:
- 1 6 to 8 oz farmed steelhead trout fillet (we use Riverence brand from Idaho)
- Cornflour for dredging
- 3 T olive oil (a blend of 75% canola, 25% olive oil)
- Salt and pepper
- ¼ cup white wine
- 1 T lemon juice
- 2 T unsalted butter
- 1 T capers
Directions:
- Heat a cast-iron pan over high heat.
- Dredge trout in cornflour, salt, and pepper.
- Add oil to hot pan, place trout in pan flesh side down.
- Cook for approximately 2 minutes, flip, add white wine, lemon juice, butter, and capers.
- Cook 2 more minutes.
- Serve atop Bacon-y Camp Potatoes, drizzling pan sauce over the fish and potatoes.
Enjoy!