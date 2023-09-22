SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Mircea Divricean, President and CEO of Kostopulos Dream Foundation joined us on the show to share about the upcoming Camp Kostopulos 35th Annual Gala and Concert. It is set to take place Saturday, September 30th, 4-7pm, at Camp Kostopulos.

All proceeds from the Gala will directly impact the campers in the programs. The funds raised provide a scholarship to every camper, to ensure that anyone, regardless of their economic status, is able to attend the Camp.

If you would like to sponsor or participate at this event download the sponsor form here.

For more information visit mdivricean@campk.org and www.campk.org/donations and follow along on YouTube Camp K – YouTube / Facebook Kostopulos Dream Foundation/Camp Kostopulos – Home | Facebook / Instagram Camp Kostopulos (@campkostopulos)