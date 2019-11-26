Calee Reed Performs

Local singer, Calee Reed, performed an original song titled “Heaven’s Here” for the Good Things Utah crew today. Calee has been performing her whole life and especially loves singing Christmas songs.

Calee will be apart of Deseret Book’s musical celebration, “A Deseret Book Christmas” along with Mercy River. The concerts are held in venues throughout Utah and start on December 16th.

Visit the Deseret Book Christmas website for more information and concert dates or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/ to purchase tickets.