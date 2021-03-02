Cake Hearts with The Sweetest Delicacies

Suyi Bu of The Sweetest Delicacies was in the GTU kitchen today to share how she makes the mold shape of her stunning cake hearts! Follow her social media at Instagram: @TheSweetestDelicacies
Facebook: The Sweetest Delicacies
Cake Hearts
Ingredients
1 Cup – Chocolate melting wafers Cake Crumbs Buttercream or Ganache
Method:
Heat chocolate in microwave for 15-30 seconds, and stir until the chocolate is melted. Coat the mold with Chocolate evenly. Let it rest on the fridge until I the chocolate hardens. Remove from fridge and add your filling, Then cover the silicone mold with the final chocolate coating and let it rest in the fridge. Once done it’s ready to eat and/or decorate.