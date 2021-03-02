Cake Hearts with The Sweetest Delicacies

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Suyi Bu of The Sweetest Delicacies was in the GTU kitchen today to share how she makes the mold shape of her stunning cake hearts! Follow her social media at Instagram: @TheSweetestDelicacies
Facebook: The Sweetest Delicacies

Cake Hearts

Ingredients

1 Cup – Chocolate melting wafers Cake Crumbs Buttercream or Ganache

Method:

Heat chocolate in microwave for 15-30 seconds, and stir until the chocolate is melted. Coat the mold with Chocolate evenly. Let it rest on the fridge until I the chocolate hardens. Remove from fridge and add your filling, Then cover the silicone mold with the final chocolate coating and let it rest in the fridge. Once done it’s ready to eat and/or decorate.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors