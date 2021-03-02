Cake Hearts with The Sweetest Delicacies

Heather Casey owns Peak State Fit located in Salt Lake City, Utah with her husband Pat Casey. She's a five time Ironman triathlon finisher, including Ironman World Championships in Hawaii! Peak State Fit helps busy individuals through their unique system of comprehensive services including coaching, nutrition & habits, metabolic health and fitness training.

Metabolic health is virtually synonymous with Energy and Change. The Greek root of the word metabolic is “To Change.” Who isn’t constantly striving for change? At Peak State Fit they believe a holistic approach to wellness requires a precision assessment of body function.