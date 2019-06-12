Cajun Shrimp Cheddar Pistolettes and Tastemakers

It’s an event with more than 28 of Salt Lake City’s best restaurants and bars, all gathering together for one delicious event. Salt Lake magazine presents its 9th-annual Tastemakers event for 2019 at The Gateway. The two-day event, this year on June 13 and 14. To help us get a taste of what to expect is Jen Hill, the Assistant Editor of Salt Lake Magazine, and Chef Phelix Gardner, from George and Bar George.

Cajun Shrimp and Cheddar Pistolettes

By Chef Phelix Gardener, George Restaurant

1 C shrimp (small diced)

¾ C cajun cheddar (shredded)

½ C cream cheese (softened)

¼ Cup each red bell, green bell, onion, celery (small dice)

2 Tbsp butter for sautee shrimp and veg

¼ C parmesan

1 Tbsp Old Bay Juice of ½ lemon

Procedure:

Pull cream cheese out of the refrigerator and allow to soften Dice shrimp and vegetables. Saute in butter until shrimp are barely cooked and vegetables are softened. Add old bay seasoning to saute pan. Reserve for later. Place cream cheese, lemon and parmesan in to food processor. Pulse until smooth. Transfer to large bowl and fold in shrimp and vegetable mixture. Season with salt and more lemon if desired. Refrigerate. When filling is chilled, cut a small hole in side of rolls and remove some inner bread. Stuff with shrimp mixture. Seal roll with slurry made of ½ cup water and ¼ cup flour. Wrap in foil until ready to bake. Bake at 400 degrees for 8 minutes

