Caffe Molise Polenta and event you don’t want to miss

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:
Utah Food B ank Banner

The Blue Plate Dining Awards will be held March 31st at Cafe Molise, an event awarding over 12 great restaurants who give back to the community.

Tickets for this event runs $100 per couple or individually for $75, and starts at 6 p.m.

Polenta Recipe

  • 4 cups of water
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup polenta
  • 1 cup corn kernels
  • 1/2 T salt
  • 1 T sugar
  • 2 oz of butter

The event will be held on 404 S West Temple. You can find more information at www.caffemolise.com or give them a follow on their social media accounts @caffemolise

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Association of Broadcasters Job Fair

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors