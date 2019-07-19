Cafe Rio adds a new sizzling menu item for a limited time

There are a few restaurants that are classic Utah staples and Cafe Rio is definitely one of them! What Utahn doesn’t love their sweet pork barbacoa, homemade tortillas and tomatillo ranch dressing? Well, today they met with us to discuss the newest addition to their menu — delicious fajitas!

Listen to that sizzle! That’s when you know it’s good. Douglas Henriquez, the Director of Culinary Kitchen Operations for Cafe Rio, gave us the inside scoop on the key to making the perfect fajita. You can order your fajita with fire-grilled chicken, steak or a mix of the two. The fajita is made with crisp sauteed vegetables, guacamole made fresh daily and a new chipotle ranch dressing for just the right amount of kick. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available.

If you think this sounds way too good to pass up, then you need to hurry! The fajitas will only be around for a limited time through August. Visit one of their 35 Utah locations to taste these fajitas before time runs out.

Learn more and order your fajitas today at caferio.com.

