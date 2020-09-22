Cafe Namasthe is Indian bowls, wraps, and more

Cafe Namasthe located in in Lehi is delicious Indian cuisine that has bowls, wraps, and more! We were thrilled to have them as today’s Save the Faves. We loved sampling the following:

Appetizers:

Malai Kabob: Boneless chicken marinated in spices and nuts cooked in Tandoor oven along with fresh cream

Hariyali Veg Kabob: Crispy fried patties made with potatoes, cottage cheese, spinach and green peas. Served with Tamarind and Mint chutneys. Gluten Free.

Curries:

Chole Masala: Garbanzo beans cooked with onions, potatoes and spices. Vegan and Gluten Free

Paneer Tikka Masala: Cottage cheese cooked in Tikka Masala sauce. Gluten Free.

Malai Kofta: Savory potato & cottage cheese balls dunked in smooth, rich and creamy gravy. Gluten Free.

Butter Chicken: Boneless chicken cooked in a rich, smooth buttery gravy. Gluten Free

Chicken Tikka Masala: Boneless chicken cooked in Tikka masala sauce. Gluten Free.

Biryani: Authentic Indian dish cooked in a slow process. Served with Salan(curry sauce)and Raitha(yogurt sauce)

Chicken Biryani: Spiced Basmati rice cooked with marinated boneless chicken. Gluten Free.

Vegetable Biryani: Spiced Basmati rice cooked with hearty vegetable sauce. Vegan. Gluten Free.

Naan:

Butter Naan

Garlic Naan

Peshwari Naan: Freshly prepared bread stuffed with cashews, raisins, pistachios, coconut powder and cooked in Tandoor oven. Dessert Naan

Desserts:

Gulab Jamun trifle: Fusion dessert. Gulab Jamun(soft flour balls soaked in rose syrup) layered with homemade custard and topped with nuts.

Motichoor Parfait: Fusion Dessert. Motichoor Laddu layered with Indian cookie crust and rabri(thickened milk). Topped with nuts.

Open M-Th from 11am-8:30pm, Fri & Sat 11am-9:30pm. Closed Sunday. Delivery through Grub Hub, Door Dash and Uber Eats. Also open for dine-in in accordance with the Covid guidelines. Reservations by phone or through Open Table.

Food can be ordered for curbside pickup by calling at 385-287-7544 or online www.cafenamasthe.com

The owners are four close family friends who chose this location as there were no Indian restaurants in Lehi. The concept is like a fast food Indian place where office folks can be in and out quickly for their lunch and still be able to enjoy the authentic Indian food!

Visit Cafe Namasthe at 1438 E Main St Suite # 12 Lehi