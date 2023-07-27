SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Maggie Faber with Magpie Sweets and Eats joined Nicea on the show to make Caesar Potato Salad. This dish features her Hero Product: Herbed Caesar Dressing. This dressing is available every Sunday at her booth at the Wheeler Farmer’s Market. Check out this amazing recipe below.
Caesar Potato Salad
Serves 8-10 as a side dish
- 3 pounds potatoes of choice, cut into bite size chunks
- 6 hard boiled eggs, peeled and diced
- 1 cup radishes, halved and thinly sliced
- 1 bunch green onions, diced
- 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup Caesar dressing of choice
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons basil, thinly sliced
- Salt and pepper
- Add potatoes to a large pot and fill with water.
- Cover potatoes by 1 inch. Season generously with salt and place on the stovetop and bring to a boil, cook until tender-about 20 minutes.
- Once potatoes are cooked, drain and rinse with cold water to cool.
- In a large serving bowl, add Caesar dressing, mustard, garlic and a pinch of salt and pepper, stir to combine. If your Caesar dressing is on the thin side, substitute some of the dressing for mayonnaise until you have a thicker consistency.
- Taste dressing and adjust seasoning as desired.
- Add the cooked potatoes, eggs, radishes and green onions and stir.
- Finish with the sliced basil and serve. Dish can be made up to a day in advance and kept chilled.