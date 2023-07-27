

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Maggie Faber with Magpie Sweets and Eats joined Nicea on the show to make Caesar Potato Salad. This dish features her Hero Product: Herbed Caesar Dressing. This dressing is available every Sunday at her booth at the Wheeler Farmer’s Market. Check out this amazing recipe below.

Caesar Potato Salad

Serves 8-10 as a side dish

3 pounds potatoes of choice, cut into bite size chunks

6 hard boiled eggs, peeled and diced

1 cup radishes, halved and thinly sliced

1 bunch green onions, diced

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 cup Caesar dressing of choice

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons basil, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper

Add potatoes to a large pot and fill with water. Cover potatoes by 1 inch. Season generously with salt and place on the stovetop and bring to a boil, cook until tender-about 20 minutes. Once potatoes are cooked, drain and rinse with cold water to cool. In a large serving bowl, add Caesar dressing, mustard, garlic and a pinch of salt and pepper, stir to combine. If your Caesar dressing is on the thin side, substitute some of the dressing for mayonnaise until you have a thicker consistency. Taste dressing and adjust seasoning as desired. Add the cooked potatoes, eggs, radishes and green onions and stir. Finish with the sliced basil and serve. Dish can be made up to a day in advance and kept chilled.