SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Cheese and dessert actually go hand in hand. The Cache Valley cheddar cheese adds a rich and flaky texture to the crust of this yummy fall dessert.

Apple Cheddar Galette

Crust Ingredients

· 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

· 1/2 tsp salt

· 16 tbsp Cache Valley® cold butter (2 sticks), cut into small pieces

· ¼ to ½ cup ice water

· 1 scant cup Cache Valley® sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Filling Ingredients

· 3 large Honeycrisp apples, peeled

· ¼ cup packed dark brown sugar

· 2 tbsp granulated sugar

· 1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

· 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

· 1 tbsp cornstarch

· 1 tsp ground cinnamon

· ½ tsp ground nutmeg

· ½ tsp salt

· 1 large egg

· 1 tbsp heavy whipping cream (milk will do)

· 2 tbsp raw sugar

· 2 tbsp Cache Valley® butter, cut into ½-inch cubes

Instructions:

Make the crust-

Pulse flour and ½ teaspoon salt in a food processor until combined. Add Cache Valley® butter, and pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal, about 10 seconds. Drizzle ¼ cup water evenly over the mixture. Pulse until mixture just begins to hold together (dough should not be wet or sticky). If dough is too dry, add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, and pulse. Add Cache Valley® cheese, pulse just until combined. Shape dough into 2 disks (save one for another galette or pie) and wrap each in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes or up to overnight. Dough can be frozen up to 1 month; thaw before using.

Make the filling while the dough chills-

Core the apples and cut into slices about 1/4-inch thick. In a large bowl, toss the apples, brown sugar, granulated sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Set aside. Preheat the oven to 400F degrees.

3. Roll out the chilled dough onto a piece of parchment paper until you get a circle with even thickness, about 12 inches in diameter. Does not need to be precise or perfectly round. A galette is rustic on purpose.

4. Gently move the parchment with the dough to a baking sheet. Arrange the apple slices in the middle, leaving about 2 inches of dough. You can line them up like dominoes or just arrange in a dome. Save the liquid that remains in the bowl.

5. Fold the dough border over the edges of the fruit, folding creases however your wish. This does not need to be “neat”. Make sure there are not tears or holes in the crust, pressing any together with your fingers so the juices from the fruit don’t escape during baking. Carefully spoon the extra liquid from the apple mixture over the apples in the galette.

6. In a small bowl, beat the egg and cream, then brush the crust with this egg wash. Sprinkle the crust all over with the raw sugar, sprinkling some over the apples as well, if desired.

7. Dot the apples with the remaining cubes of Cache Valley® butter. Bake, rotating halfway through, for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the apple slices are softened and bubbling. If the crust appears to be browning too quickly, you may cover the galette with aluminum foil for the last 5 minutes or so.

8. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serves 6 people

Notes-

This recipe works well with pears as well as apples.

The cheddar flavor is not bold in the crust but the fat from the cheese creates an incredibly flaky crust.

The galette can be made and baked a day ahead of serving and stored covered in the refrigerator. Reheat at 400F degrees for about 10 minutes or until warmed through.

Sponsored by Cache Valley Creamery.