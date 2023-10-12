SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This easy roast beef sliders recipe is served with caramelized onions and Cache Valley® provolone cheese on Hawaiian rolls. Baked in the oven, these sliders are great for a weeknight dinner or easy appetizer.

Roast Beef Sliders

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 60 minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients

Mayo Spread

⅔ cup mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon grated parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Caramelized Onions

1 large yellow onion, sliced thinly

2 Tablespoons Cache Valley® salted butter

1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Roast Beef Sliders

24-piece Hawaiian rolls

1 pound deli roast beef, sliced very thin

8 Cache Valley® provolone cheese slices

1 stick Cache Valley® salted butter

1 Tablespoon dehydrated minced onion

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Steps

Mayo Spread

In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise with the parmesan cheese, garlic powder, black pepper, and kosher salt. Whisk to combine and set aside.

Caramelized Onions

Heat a skillet over medium heat on the stovetop with the Cache Valley® Salted Butter until it completely melts and stops foaming. Add the onions to the pan, along with the red wine vinegar, salt and pepper. Saute for 10-12 minutes until they are softened and lightly caramelized.

Roast Beef Sliders

While the onions are cooking, preheat the oven to 350˚. Slice the Hawaiian rolls through the middle with a serrated knife so there is a top and bottom sheet of buns. Place the bottom sheet, cut side up, in a lightly greased 9×13 baking dish. Spread the mayo in an even layer over the rolls in the pan. Loosely pile the thinly sliced roast beef over the mayo sauce and then top evenly with the caramelized onions. Layer the Cache Valley® provolone cheese slices on top of the onions and finish with the top sheet of rolls. In a small skillet, heat the stick of Cache Valley® Salted Butter over medium-low heat with the garlic powder and dehydrated onions. Let the mixture simmer for 1-2 minutes until lightly browned and fragrant. Pour the butter mixture over the top of the rolls, using a pastry brush to help distribute it evenly. Cover the dish lightly with foil and bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and let the sliders bake for an additional 10 minutes until light brown.

Notes:

Rolls – Dinner rolls can be used instead of Hawaiian rolls.

– Dinner rolls can be used instead of Hawaiian rolls. Cheese – Instead of Cache Valley® Provolone cheese slices, try Cache Valley® Sharp White Cheddar, Gouda, Havarti, or Swiss slices.

– Instead of Cache Valley® Provolone cheese slices, try Cache Valley® Sharp White Cheddar, Gouda, Havarti, or Swiss slices. Toppings – Add pickles, hot or sweet peppers, or spicy mustard.

– Add pickles, hot or sweet peppers, or spicy mustard. Make Ahead – Assemble the sandwiches up until baking time. Store in the refrigerator, covered in foil for up to 24 hours. Remove to sit at room temperature while the oven is preheating. Cooking times may be a bit longer.

– Assemble the sandwiches up until baking time. Store in the refrigerator, covered in foil for up to 24 hours. Remove to sit at room temperature while the oven is preheating. Cooking times may be a bit longer. Storage – Leftovers can be kept for 3-5 days in the refrigerator in an airtight container. Reheat in the microwave or in the oven.

Visit CacheValleyCreamery.com for more delicious recipes and product information.

Recipe prepared by Amanda Scarlati with Scarlati Family Kitchen. Follow @ScarlatiFamilyKitchen

Sponsored by Cache Valley Creamery.