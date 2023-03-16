SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you’re on the hunt for the perfect St. Patty’s Day side dish, then look no further than Maggie Faber’s mouth-watering Cabbage Gratin. This savory delight is sure to impress your guests and have them coming back for seconds (or thirds!).

Cabbage Gratin

Makes 4-6 servings

1 large head cabbage, halved and cut into ½” slices

2 shallots, minced

3-4 large cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1-2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

2 cups heavy cream or coconut milk

1 ½ cups fresh grated Parmesan, divided plus more for serving (ok to sub dairy free cheese of choice)

1 tablespoon each fresh thyme and rosemary, minced

Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375F, and lightly grease a 9×13 baking dish Add oil to a small sauce pot over medium heat. Add shallots and sauté for 3-5 minutes until translucent and starting to brown, add garlic, horseradish and herbs and cook for about a minute until fragrant. While stirring, slowly pour in heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Once cream mixture is boiling remove from heat and stir in 1 cup of Parmesan, set aside. Arrange cabbage slices in the baking dish, overlapping them at an angle. Pour cream mixture over the cabbage, then sprinkle remaining Parmesan on top Bake uncovered for 35-45 minutes, until cabbage is tender and browned. Serve warm with extra Parmesan

For more delicious recipes, be sure to check out www.magpieeats.com and @magpiesweetsandeats on Instagram.