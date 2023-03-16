SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you’re on the hunt for the perfect St. Patty’s Day side dish, then look no further than Maggie Faber’s mouth-watering Cabbage Gratin. This savory delight is sure to impress your guests and have them coming back for seconds (or thirds!).
Cabbage Gratin
Makes 4-6 servings
- 1 large head cabbage, halved and cut into ½” slices
- 2 shallots, minced
- 3-4 large cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1-2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
- 2 cups heavy cream or coconut milk
- 1 ½ cups fresh grated Parmesan, divided plus more for serving (ok to sub dairy free cheese of choice)
- 1 tablespoon each fresh thyme and rosemary, minced
- Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375F, and lightly grease a 9×13 baking dish
- Add oil to a small sauce pot over medium heat. Add shallots and sauté for 3-5 minutes until translucent and starting to brown, add garlic, horseradish and herbs and cook for about a minute until fragrant.
- While stirring, slowly pour in heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil.
- Once cream mixture is boiling remove from heat and stir in 1 cup of Parmesan, set aside.
- Arrange cabbage slices in the baking dish, overlapping them at an angle. Pour cream mixture over the cabbage, then sprinkle remaining Parmesan on top
- Bake uncovered for 35-45 minutes, until cabbage is tender and browned. Serve warm with extra Parmesan
For more delicious recipes, be sure to check out www.magpieeats.com and @magpiesweetsandeats on Instagram.