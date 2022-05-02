We were introduced to Cabana Life spf 50 resort wear today thanks to D’Arcy Vandenberg. Think darling dresses, tunics, rompers and more that can be work from the pool to brunch!



We see just how to style the pieces, and the best accessories to go with each look as D’Arcy talks us through the importance of spf clothing for Skin Cancer Awareness Month.



Instagram: @darcyvandenberg and www.dear-darcy.com

