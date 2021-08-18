BYOC for this delicious frozen drink

With these long hot August days, refreshing frozen lemonade is just what we need. Jill McCullough visited our set today to introduce us to her company Utah’s Pink Drink. There is one menu item: The Pink Drink, a frozen lemonade. This item alone keeps them very busy!

The idea came when McCullough and her husband attended a farmers market in Ogden. It was a hot day, and there were no drinks to be found. This sparked the idea to create a refreshing drink for the customers at the farmers market. Since then, they have catered and attended all different types of events.

Utah’s Pink Drink is also striving to reduce plastic waste in the community by implementing a new initiative titled BYOC, Bring Your Own Cup. They decided that they would not be doing any more disposable cups. If customers bring their own cup, the drink will only cost $1. From starting this initiative, their business has quadrupled.

Utah’s Pink Drink can be found at the Ogden Farmers Market and on IG.

Get one free drink when you #byoc with code ABC4FREE.