- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – When Steve Adcock, an entrepreneur and “fitness buff” posted this to his Twitter: “By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture.” … people had thoughts. His post might have been intended as more of an encouragement to surround yourself with people who challenge your current mindset, considering the tweet continued with “one of the biggest mistakes I’ve ever made was making friends with like-minded folks who talked about the same stuff over and over. I agreed with 99% of it. Your comfort zone will kill your progress.” But still, overall the tweet left an unsavory taste in people’s mouths—primarily because it implied that money was somehow a better conversation topic than what people are usually genuinely passionate about. Why not talk about your favorite television show with friends if it lights you up inside? We are sharing the funny responses on Twitter.
- And it came down to the wire, the Emmys are next month, after all, but NBC and the Television Academy have finally found a host for this year’s ceremony: “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson. Thompson, the longest-running cast member in “SNL” history, was named after a lengthy search by NBC, the Academy and Emmys producers Done+Dusted and Reggie Hudlin to find an A-list name that might shake things up. It turns out, the A-lister was in their own backyard. The telecast will air live Sept. 12 on NBC, and stream on Peacock as well.
- Plus, TikTok, known for spearheading some of the most aspirational trends in fashion, has found an unlikely hero in one Adam Sandler. For You Pages everywhere have been flooded with videos of millennial and Gen Z women rocking their frumpiest fits inspired by Sandler’s signature mismatched loungewear. Unlike stylistic predecessors such as the “clean girl” aesthetic or the itsy bitsy micro miniskirt comeback trend, “Adam Sandler Core” embraces a mixed-matched, sloppy, whatever-is-closest spirit not typically associated with the fashionably inclined. But a TikTok sound from an Adam Sandler cameo on Jessie is the audio backdrop to nearly 40,000 videos — many of them style videos that usually feature some version of sneakers or slides, baggy lounge shorts and an oversized T-shirt or hoodie. What do you think? Do you like rocking the basketball shorts?
- At the end of the show – Nicea shares her favorite book she just finished and the hosts put on their favorite cozy clothes for National Lazy Day. Hope you join us for a fun Wednesday edition of Good Things Utah Hour 2.