Bella Miller joined us in the GTU studio today to talk all things eyebrows. There are some things you can do that will completely transform your morning routine.

Miller specializes in brow lamination, lash lifts, and tinting. Brow lamination helps with fullness and shape. It makes mornings faster and easier.

Lash lifts also make a huge difference. They are a great option for when you’re traveling and don’t want the hassle of getting ready. They are also a good alternative to lash extensions.

You can book with Bella through the link on her Instagram: @beautifulwithbell

Mention “Good Things Utah or GTU” in the notes and you’ll get 10% off your first service!