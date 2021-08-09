Buy your ticket now for a new spin on Into the Woods

Hurry! Seats are filling up for Ogden Musical Theatre’s production of Into the Woods and they want you in one of their seats! The incredible cast and directors for this show came to our studio today to share with us a small glimpse into their production.

The team is taking a unique approach in this version of Into the Woods. Instead of using the traditional setting of the woods, they are using an abandoned warehouse setting. This represents the abandoned buildings of Ogden and sheds light on the power of re-imagining old spaces to help breathe new life into them.

Traditionally, the role of the narrator is played by an older man. The Ogden Musical Theatre cast a young boy to play this role, conveying that rather than the show being focused on fairytale characters, it focuses on how stories can heal a little child’s heart.

To find out more information about this performance and the theatre, find them online, on IG, and on FB.