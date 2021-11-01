Buy your loved ones something unique for the holidays

Get your holiday shopping done early this year at the Pink Canary Market, this week from Nov. 4-6! Steffanie Wing, co-owner of Pink Canary Market, is here in the studio discussing everything they’ll have to offer. They’re hosting their second huge shopping extravaganza at the Lodge at Traverse Mountain which will feature over 50 small businesses from all over Utah.

Wing explained how important it is to shop local and this is the perfect opportunity to do that. Not only will they have a wide variety of vendors, but they’ll also be food trucks, local musicians, and community classes so there really is something for everyone. There are so many different things in one place that will allow you to buy something unique for your loved ones.

This is a high-energy, fun event with so much to offer and they’re even providing swag bags for the first 20 shoppers, so you don’t want to miss out! To see everything Wing showcased today, be sure to watch the video above and follow Pink Canary Market on Instagram for more updates.