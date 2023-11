DRAPER, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Tis the season for all things red and green and sparkle and sheen. The Showroom SLC is your one stop shop for event attire. If you are looking for a elevated holiday look, now is the time to shop. The Showroom offers gorgeous pieces you can rent or purchase, and right now with their Black Friday Sale you can get 40% off the entire store.

Visit them at 129 E. 13800 S. Suite A8 in Draper or follow along on Instagram @theshowroomsaltlakecity