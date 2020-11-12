Buttery Peppermint Hot Fudge Sauce

For those who don't know what Utah Philanthropy Day is, it's Utah’s flagship celebration of philanthropy and volunteerism. Since 1999, the event has celebrated Utah’s unparalleled spirit of philanthropy by honoring – through a series of awards – the incredible people who do so much for our community. And this year may be the most important moment to honor all the good that people are doing.

Utah Philanthropy Day gives space for nonprofits to nominate donors and volunteers who have stepped up in a big way to help them deliver their missions. The awards are broken into 3 categories: