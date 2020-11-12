Buttery Peppermint Hot Fudge Sauce

doTERRA’s Peppermint oil is one of the best-selling favorites among doTERRA essential oils.
When ingested, Peppermint essential oil promotes healthy respiratory function and clear breathing. while also promoting your digestive health when taken internally. The strong aroma also acts as a wonderful natural bug repellent. Away from keeping pesky bugs away, Peppermint essential oil is a great additive for a one of a kind winter-inspired dessert sauce. Add this to icecream, cake, cookies, … you name it. It’s honestly good on anything. Dare I say pancakes?
Recipe
Ingredients:
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup of cocoa powder
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- ¼ cup heavy whipping cream or milk
- ½ tablespoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- 2 drops peppermint oil, adjust amount for preference
Instructions:
- Stir brown sugar and cocoa powder together in a small bowl and set aside.
- In a small saucepan, over medium-high heat, add unsalted butter and heavy whipping cream together, and bring to a soft boil.
- Let boil for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in brown sugar and cocoa powder mixture and whisk until smooth.
- Remove from heat and add vanilla and peppermint oil and salt.
- Whisk and let sit a minute to thicken.
- Enjoy!
LINK: Get Peppermint Essential Oil
This story contains sponsored content.