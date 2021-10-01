Maggie Faber of Magpie Sweets and Eats is in the kitchen making her delicious Butternut Squash Soup.
Butternut Squash Soup (serves four to six)
Ingredients:
- 1 medium butternut squash, about 2 pounds
- 1 fennel bulb, quartered, cored
- 1 medium onion
- 1 granny smith apple, peeled and cored
- 1-inch piece of ginger washed
- 3-4 large garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
- 2-3 sprigs each rosemary, thyme, and sage
- 2 Tablespoons Maple Syrup
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable, avocado, or coconut oil
- ½ teaspoon Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper flakes
- 4-6 cups vegetable stock
- ½-1 cup coconut milk or heavy cream
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Add the oils to a large lidded dutch oven and turn heat to medium-high, once oil is hot (after 1-2 minutes) add butternut squash, season with salt and pepper, and stir to coat.
- Meanwhile, chop fennel, onion, apple, and ginger into large pieces.
- Let squash cook for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally until it starts to brown, then add fennel, onion, apple, and ginger. Season with more salt and pepper and continue to saute for another 5 minutes to brown the remaining vegetables.
- Add maple syrup and Aleppo pepper to vegetables and stir. Next pour stock into the pan, increase the heat to high and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low, place lid on, and simmer for 30 minutes.
- After 30 minutes, check squash for tenderness-a knife should pass through easily. Remove from the heat and puree using an immersion blender or in batches in a blender. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.
- Finish with coconut milk or heavy cream to taste and serve.
