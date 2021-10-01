Maggie Faber of Magpie Sweets and Eats is in the kitchen making her delicious Butternut Squash Soup.

Butternut Squash Soup (serves four to six)

Ingredients:

1 medium butternut squash, about 2 pounds

1 fennel bulb, quartered, cored

1 medium onion

1 granny smith apple, peeled and cored

1-inch piece of ginger washed

3-4 large garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

2-3 sprigs each rosemary, thyme, and sage

2 Tablespoons Maple Syrup

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons vegetable, avocado, or coconut oil

½ teaspoon Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper flakes

4-6 cups vegetable stock

½-1 cup coconut milk or heavy cream

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Add the oils to a large lidded dutch oven and turn heat to medium-high, once oil is hot (after 1-2 minutes) add butternut squash, season with salt and pepper, and stir to coat. Meanwhile, chop fennel, onion, apple, and ginger into large pieces. Let squash cook for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally until it starts to brown, then add fennel, onion, apple, and ginger. Season with more salt and pepper and continue to saute for another 5 minutes to brown the remaining vegetables. Add maple syrup and Aleppo pepper to vegetables and stir. Next pour stock into the pan, increase the heat to high and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low, place lid on, and simmer for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, check squash for tenderness-a knife should pass through easily. Remove from the heat and puree using an immersion blender or in batches in a blender. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Finish with coconut milk or heavy cream to taste and serve.

Check out her website and follow her on Instagram for more recipes to add to your routine.