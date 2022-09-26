Nakia Armstrong entered the kitchen to share her Butternut Squash Soup Recipe. See the details below:
Creamy Butternut Squash
1 cup diced white onion
5-6 cup diced Butternut squash
2 Tbsp oil or bacon grease
64 oz chicken broth
OPTIONAL:
Table cream
Chives
Crumbled bacon or sausage
Croutons
1. Heat oil to med high in a deep pot or dutchoven. Add diced onions and cook until translucent.
2. Add diced butternut squash to onions. Sauté with onions for about 4-5 minutes.
3. Add all of the chicken broth. Get broth to a boil and reduce heat to medium cover. Cook for 25-35 minutes or until squash is able to be easily pierced through with a fork.
4. Transfer squash to a blender. Carefully blend. Be sure to vent when blending. Season to taste and Transfer back to pot to serve.
5. Drizzle with table cream, crumble bacon or sausage a top, toasted pumpkin seeds or chives.
Enjoy!!
Find her recipes on her Instagram or Facebook.