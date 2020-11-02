Kacey Tess was in the kitchen showing us one yummy butternut squash pasta recipe! We love her healthy and flavorful dishes. Follow Kacey on IG at @kaceytess fore more tasty tidbits.
Ingredient list:
1 butternut squash (halved), seeds removed EVOO
1/2 sweet onion chopped
2 garlic cloves minced
1 bell pepper seeded + sliced thinly
10 tomatoes halved
1 tbsp better than bullion
Sea salt
Thyme
Rosemary
Sage
Campanelle Pasta
2 pieces of bread toasted
Method:
Preheat oven to 400
Brush squash halves with EVOO and sprinkle with sea salt
Place flesh side down on a baking sheet
Bake for 40 minutes
In a large skillet add EVOO Sauté onions and garlic until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes
Add bell pepper, tomatoes and jalapeño (if wanted)
Add 1/4 C water + better than bullion
Reduce heat and simmer for 20-30 minutes while squash is baking
Carefully pour tomato mixture into blender
Remove flesh from squash and add to blender Combine thoroughly
Return back to skillet
Add fresh herbs
Make Campanelle according to package
Drain well
Toss together before serving
Top with toasted bread
Enjoy!