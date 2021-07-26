Chef Jenn Martello came by to show us how to make a tasty Buttermilk Brined Chicken. The brine is sweet and full of Italian flavors. It is still grilling season, and chicken thighs are so juicy and delicious. It grills up golden and is perfect every time.

Buttermilk Brined Chicken

Ingredients:

4 cups Buttermilk

1/2 Cup Sugar

1/2 Cup Salt, Kosher

1 Each Shallot, chopped

4 Each Garlic cloves, minced

1 Tsp Oregano

1 Tsp Thyme

1 Tsp Marjoram

1/4 Tsp Crushed red pepper

4 lbs Chicken thighs, boneless skinless

Directions:

1.In a large container, mix buttermilk through crushed red pepper, whisk well until salt and sugar are dissolved. Add chicken thighs to buttermilk brine, cover, and refrigerate for six hours or up to one day.

2.Preheat the grill to medium heat. Remove chicken from brine and dry with paper towels.

3.Grill chicken thighs until golden, juices run clear and internal temperature is 165*

4.Enjoy!

Find Jenn online and IG.