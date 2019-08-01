Busting 5 body myths

Now that we’re in peak pool season, plenty of people who planned on getting their summer bod in check are scrambling to feel good about their bodies! Kasey Giles, a trainer at The Camp Transformation Center, joined us to talk about five body myths that many of us believe!
Myth #1: If you want to lose weight fast, starve yourself
- Depriving yourself and skipping meals is counterproductive – it slows down your metabolism and triggers over-eating
Myth #2: Losing weight is linear
- You may lose weight some weeks, and none at all the next. This is perfectly normal, and planning to lose a set amount each week isn’t realistic.
Myth #3: Carbs and fat make you fat
- There is such thing as healthy carbs and fat, and they can actually aid weight loss
Myth #4: Weight loss supplements will get you to your goal
- While supplements can help, a healthy diet with a caloric deficit paired with exercise is the most effective way to drop weight
Myth #5: No pain no gain
- You don’t need to over-exert yourself to see results. Rest days are just as important and gym days.
Kasey also showed a few workout moves you can do at home to work your arms and core.
