Bumblebees in the kitchen with two fusion recipes

Good Things Utah

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Victor Jeong & Edward Jeong from Bumblebee KBBQ came by to present their special Kpop Fries & Korean Doubled Fried Wings.

Kpop Fries – Fries loaded with Korean bbq meat and cheese. Topped with spicy mayo and sriracha and garnished with green onion.

Korean Doubled Fried Wings – Delicious fried wings doubled fried for extra crispiness tossed in our homemade house Korean sauce.

Visit their 3 locations:

West Valley: 2682 High Commons Way, West Valley, UT 84120

Provo: 1254 N State Street, Provo, UT 84604

Midvale: 7962 S State St. Midvale, UT 84047

You can find Bumblebee KBBQ on IG and FB.

Instagram: @bumblebeeskbbq

Facebook: @bumblebeeskbbq

Bumblebees want you to be a part of their team! If you are interested in franchising please email bumblebeeskbbq@gmail.com

