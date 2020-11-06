Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Becky Avery Youkstetter is a busy local mom who keeps it real. Juggling two beautiful girls, ages five and eight, she is the development director at the Guadalupe School. Becky also runs a relatable mom blog at gracefullyfakingit.blogspot.com and will soon be launching motherhood podcast, Smotherhood.

Every night Becky and her daughters tell each other their “rose from the day, and thorn of the day” to highlight one good thing and one bad. She shares a hilarious and adorable story about when her 8-year-old shared something that was bothering her, and the relief she felt after confessing.

Part of building trust with your kids is apologizing as an adult for the wrongs you commit against your kids to show them that the adults are human, and makes mistakes, too.