Building the relationship with your kids during the pandemic

Anna Sorensen, mother of three and mommy blogger at @a_mermaiddiary dropped by to share her motherhood experience and talk with us about building a relationship with kids during the pandemic. How do we lift our kids’ spirits at home? Where can we look for the opportunity to bond with our kids? Follow Anna’s tips below!

Lift your homes spirits by opening all windows and making beds in the morning. Turn some music on, light a candle.

Kids are lacking personal interactions, so role play with them! Take the time to give them one-on-one attention. Different aged children like different things.

Plan little things they can look forward to doing at home. Teach them to appreciate the simple things.

Remember to praise the positive instead of criticize the negative

Parents, remember to do something for yourself, too!