Tanisha Shedden, CSW Therapist and Coach led us in an important discussion on The Healing Journey: Building the Life You Want. Trauma can’t be processed until the appropriate series of steps are tackled. Beginning with restoring the nervous system, Tanisha tells us the process of healing connects mind, body, and soul.

Creating a daily restorative routine is key to going beyond the inner work, and creating the life you want.

