SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Getting your kid exercising is one of the most important things, and A – train is a great program. Their teams train indoors, and they have a fun opportunity for kids to go to basketball camps in the summer Their Mission is to provide children and young athletes of all ages, talent levels, and economic situations an opportunity to improve their athletic abilities, build confidence, learn teamwork and enhance communication in a fun and entertaining environment.

Today we were joined by Alex Austin, A-Train’s Vice President and the organizations Director. He has done coaching and directing of camps at many notable universities, head coaches, and professional athletes. The A-train program now includes over 300 kids, ranging in age from 6 to 18 years and varying in different skill development.

A-Train is hosting a charity event. It is a casino night to help the training facility build a multi–sport academy. It’s going to be on February 11 at Automotive addition. Some of the grand prizes for the casino night include NBA all-star weekend passes. To get the tickets check out this website.