“There is no passenger seat in a casket” that is one of the many quotes from Motivational speaking duo Elate The Minds. Damarr Jones and Tua Kealoha joins us with tips to build self confidence in a world driven by social media and virality.

While it’s easy to let our self confidence become affected with so many temptations around us, both Damarr and Tua say it’s important to live for you and no one else.

Take a look at Thursday’s segment and feel free to connect with Elate The Minds.