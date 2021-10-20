Building relationships through art

Deena visits Workshop SLC where Samantha DaSilva discusses what this art studio is about. Workshop SLC is an art studio that offers many different classes for any level and is a place where artists can come together to collaborate.

DaSilva describes it as a networking space for artists that gives off awesome vibes. Workshop SLC is a shared classroom space but they rent individual studios. It’s a great opportunity to ask opinions from other artists and build relationships. Many artists from all over the country even come to share their work and teach classes.

Workshop SLC was founded three years ago and DaSilva said it immediately felt like home. She’s an abstract expressionist artist who works with many different shapes, colors, and textures to create intricate and beautiful pieces.

