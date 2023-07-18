Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – It’s always a good idea to have extra skills on hand when enjoying the great outdoors! Vic Rowberry, producer and host of Outdoor Skills Made Easy Youtube Channel, joined us outback today to demo some outdoor skills made easy.

Rowberry brings skills from a lifetime of Scouting as a youth, adult leader, and professional Scouter for 39 years. He started a youtube channel with his son to bring helpful outdoor tips to viewers. Their channel aims to teach skills that introduce people to outdoor activities so they have a great experience their first time out. Their channel has tips on every outdoor activity imaginable, including; hiking, camping, canoeing, dutch oven meals, and many more. Rowberry has produced over 100 videos and posts a new video each week. Check out their youtube channel @OSMEtv.

It can be frustrating when your matches are wet, or your propane lighter is out of fuel. Instead of worrying about what to do, follow Rowberry’s instructions to build an emergency fire. Tune in to see exactly how it’s done, and find a list below to build your own “campfire starting kit.”

Campfire Starting Kit items:

Matches

Propane Lighters

Hot spark (flint and steel)

Tin foil

Cotton balls

Petroleum jelly

This super easy hack to start your fire can be done within seconds! Be sure to pack your emergency fire kit for your next camping trip!

Elevate your s’mores with this perfect summer recipe. Rowberry is back with a delicious sweet treat that can be made around the campfire and will guarantee smiling faces. Tune in to see how Rowberry creates this delicious ‘around the fire’ dessert, and find the recipe below.

S’mores in a Sugar Cone Ingredients:

Sugar cone

Toppings:

Mini marshmallows

Mini chocolate chips

Reese’s

Nuts

Fruit

Instructions:

Fill your sugar cone with any of the toppings above Wrap the cone and toppings in tin foil and cook over the fire using hotdog roasters Within just a few minutes, your sugar cone s’more will be toasted and ready to eat!

Avoid the sticky mess of traditional s’mores, and take this sugar cone to your next campout! For more outdoor skills, visit www.osme.tv and find them on youtube @OSMEtv for more helpful videos.